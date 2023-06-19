Valley gardener's work truck with equipment inside stolen

A man is now out of work after thieves stole his truck and trailer with all of his lawn equipment.

Tulare Police say trailers with lawn equipment are targeted often, likely because of the quick resale value.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now out of work after thieves stole his truck and trailer with all of his lawn equipment.

Daniel Torres is a gardener and handyman.

He says he walked into the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown Tulare on Friday to cash a check.

When he came out, his truck and trailer were gone.

He estimates his stolen equipment is worth $30,000.

Without his gear, it's left him unable to do his job.

"Somebody who stole it doesn't realize what they did to someone, they changed my whole life," he said. "I'm still in shock."

Tulare Police say trailers with lawn equipment are targeted often, likely because of the quick resale value.

With Torres now out of work, his friends created a GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet.