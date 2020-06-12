Lawsuit filed against Clovis Unified after student says teacher cut her hair in class

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Clovis Unified School District, and one of its teachers, after a student accused her teacher of cutting her hair in front of the class at Freedom Elementary School last September.The lawsuit was filed in the Fresno County Superior Court on June 9 by the girl's mother.It claims that the district, and the teacher, Steve Schmall, were negligent and that the teacher committed battery against the then-10-year-old student.Clovis Unified launched an investigation into the incident last September, and Schmall was placed on paid administrative leave.