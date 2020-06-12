FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Clovis Unified School District, and one of its teachers, after a student accused her teacher of cutting her hair in front of the class at Freedom Elementary School last September.
The lawsuit was filed in the Fresno County Superior Court on June 9 by the girl's mother.
It claims that the district, and the teacher, Steve Schmall, were negligent and that the teacher committed battery against the then-10-year-old student.
RELATED: Clovis Unified teacher placed on leave after 5th grader says he cut her hair
Clovis Unified launched an investigation into the incident last September, and Schmall was placed on paid administrative leave.
Lawsuit filed against Clovis Unified after student says teacher cut her hair in class
The lawsuit was filed in the Fresno County Superior Court on June 9 by the student's mother.
LAWSUIT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News