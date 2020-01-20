1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX

The person who was detained did not have a weapon and no flights were delayed, according to airport officials.
But during the incident, some people reported the man was jogging through the terminal and shouting about someone else having a gun.
No Active shooter at #LAX. Apparently the dude mentioned “gun” and everyone panicked and headed out the security doors causing a breech. I was about 20 feet away from the guy who immediately got taken down. All is ok. I never saw a gun. pic.twitter.com/XfdGpVnhTa— Scot Stafford (@scotstafford09) January 20, 2020
Some travelers sought to hide or shelter in place during the incident until it was cleared up and police had the man in custody.
Airport police tweeted: "#LAXPD officers responded to a trespassing call at Terminal 6. One subject is in custody and no weapon was found."
One person was hurt in the incident.