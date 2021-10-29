los angeles international airport

2 in custody after security incident at LAX prompts ground stop; hundreds of passengers evacuated

About 300 passengers evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield.
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm

LOS ANGELES -- A security incident at the Los Angeles International Airport prompted a full ground stop Thursday night, forcing hundreds of travelers to evacuate.

According to LAX, a report was made at around 7:30 p.m. about a person with a firearm in Terminal 1.

Police rushed to the scene and detained two people. The airport said no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.

About 300 passengers evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. LAX said as they were getting out, two people sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A third person was sent to the hospital.



As of Thursday at 8:53 p.m., the south side of the airfield was open to flights, but the north side remained closed.

One passenger spoke with ABC7 shortly after the incident and claims a pilot told travelers someone believed they saw a gun and yelled, "Gun!"
