If you eat at Lazy Dog this week, it'll benefit Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lazy Dog is giving back to Valley Children's Hospital all week long, leading up to Kids Day.
From March 2 to March 8, 15% of each bill will be donated to the hospital. Customers will have to bring in the fundraiser flyer to apply for the donation.
Everything on the restaurant's menu, except for alcohol sales, will contribute to the fundraiser.
The restaurant's managers say they're pitching in to help make a difference in the lives of those they serve daily.
"We are family-driven, and we really want to support the community as much as possible," said regional culinary director Sean Montes.
You can download the flyer here.
