Leasing agent stabs resident to death at apartment complex in Texas: Deputies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A leasing agent at an apartment complex in The Woodlands stabbed a resident to death Tuesday night, deputies say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:37 p.m. to the Plantation Apartments at 3720 College Park Drive.

The employee told deputies the resident attacked him inside the leasing office.

When authorities arrived, they found the resident with stab wounds. He was taken to a local emergency room, where he died.

The leasing agent was questioned, but he has not been arrested.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers, are investigating to determine if this was self-defense.
