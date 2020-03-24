Coronavirus Fresno: Updates on city's shelter-in-place order, response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno has extended its shelter-in-place order through May 6 and told residents to only leave home for essential items, like groceries and medications.
City officials have continued to clarify which essential businesses can remain open. Officials said they will release an updated list of essential and non-essential businesses every Tuesday and Friday.
Fresno officials have also closed city parks and parking lots to help enforce social distancing.
Businesses that WILL remain open:Accounting, bookkeeping, payrollAgricultureAirlinesAlarm and security companiesAnimal boardingAuto repair and serviceBanks and other financial servicesBed and breakfastsBlood donation centersBusinesses that supply essential businesses with necessary supplies (e.g., office or restaurant supply stores)Businesses that supply items required to work from homeBusesCar washes (exterior only, customer remains in vehicle)Cell Phone Only StoresCemeteriesChildcare facilities*Community gardenConstruction - all construction in progress may continueConstruction - emergency housing and care facilitiesConvenience storesDistribution and delivery of essential consumer or business goodsDomestic violence sheltersDrug storesDry cleanersElectriciansEssential government services (each public agency to make its own determination - minimize employees and congregations of people)ExterminatorsFarmer's marketsFarming (all agriculture)Food and goods delivery servicesFood banks and other organizations that provide assistance to the disadvantagedFood preparation facilitiesFuneral parlor and interment servicesGas stationsGovernment agencies and facilities as necessary to maintain critical infrastructureGrocery storesHardware storesHealthcare providers - doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nursesHome-based care for allHome repair and maintenance (landscaping, pool service, repairs)Homeless service providersHospitals and clinicsHotels and motelsHVAC servicesLaundromatsLaw firmsMailing and shipping servicesMalls, if certain businesses within the mall may remain openManufacturing of essential consumer and business goodsMediaPet supplyPharmaciesPhone centersPlumbersProduce standsProfessional services - legal, accounting, payroll, etc. (as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)Property managementReal estate sales**RailroadsRecyclers, including electronics recyclersRe-entry/rehabilitation facilitiesResidential facilities for allRestaurants (take-out, delivery, drive thru only)RideshareSchools - public and private*** (online, admin, and food only)Storage facilitiesTaxisTruckingUtility companies - water, power, cable, internet, cell serviceVeterinarians
Businesses that WILL NOT remain open:Coronavirus: Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parksParking lots at Fresno parks temporarily closed amid COVID-19 outbreakAmphitheatersAmusement and theme parksAmusement arcadesArchery rangesArenasArt galleriesArtsAuto salesBanquet hallsBarbers and hair salonsBarsBookstoresBotanical gardensBowling alleysCar washesCasinos and cardroomsChurches (counseling, providing relief, and broadcasting religious services permitted - but no congregations of people)Clothing storesDance hallsDancesDay spasDrive-in theatersFitness CentersFurniture storesGolf courses and driving rangesGymnasiumsHealth clubsHistorical sitesIce rinksIndustrial and manufacturing not expressly permittedLibrariesLiquor stores (grocery and convenience stores permitted)Massage parlorsMiniature golf coursesModel homesMotorcycle clubsMovie theatersMuseumsMusic eventsNightclubsPerforming arts centersPet groomingPool and billiards loungesPrivate social clubsPublic swimming poolsRiding stablesRoller skating rinksSecond hand/thrift storesShooting rangesSports stadiums and facilities - allSwap meet/flea marketTasting roomsTattoo and body piercingTennis clubsTrampoline and bounce housesWater parksZoosAll other retail or recreational facilities not listed under "May Remain Open"
*Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions: (1) Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer ("stable" means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day); (2) Children shall not change from one group to another; (3) If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other; (4) Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.
**Sales Offices and Model Homes can be open by appointment only. An appointment consists of one sales associate and one family (defined as immediate family who currently lives in the same residence and less than 9 individuals) at a time in the sales office or any model home. Have enough hand sanitizers for the employees and the customers. Disinfect the sales offices and model homes prior to opening each day.
***Schools for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions (including but not limited to administration and provision of community meal programs), observing social distancing and hand cleaning.For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.