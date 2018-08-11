Lemoore Brewfest tickets stolen

People looking to help a Lemoore charity may find themselves helping out crooks instead.The Lemoore Lions Club tells Action News someone stole the tickets to its 2018 Lemoore Lions Brewfest scheduled for August 25.Club members filed a police report and they won't be accepting the original tickets to the event.(Both versions seen in the following Facebook post.)Brewfest tickets cost $40 and they cover unlimited sampling of beer, wine, sausage, and other food from local restaurants. (Designated driver tickets are $25.)It's the Lemoore Lions Club's biggest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds go to local charities.You can buy the new tickets with cash, credit, or debit by calling (559) 707-7499.