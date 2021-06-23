Fire crews battling grass fire near site of Lemoore water tank rupture

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a grass fire that broke out near the site where a water tank rupture killed a contractor Monday afternoon.The flames started near Bush Street and Marsh Drive.Fire officials say the fire is currently two to three acres with the potential of reaching 20 acres.The fire also burning close to West Hills College Lemoore.Officials have not provided an update on containment.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.