Police find military-grade body armor after arresting gang members in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Lemoore found military-grade body armor in a home after arresting two gang members on Tuesday.The Lemoore Police Department says it began at 2:42 pm on April 5 when the department received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Fox St. and D St.Police determined the shooting to be gang-related and identified 20-year-old Juan Carlos Linares as the primary suspect.Two days later, police detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force arrested Linares during a traffic stop and found a loaded handgun on his person. The driver, 24-year-old Miguel Montes, was also arrested for weapon violations and participating in a criminal street gang.A short time later, officers searched a home on Laurel Ln. in Lemoore where Linares was staying and found military-grade body armor, a ballistic helmet, a gun belt, a gun holster, gang indicia and some clothing Linares was wearing on the day of the shooting.The military equipment was stolen during a vehicle burglary in February, according to LPD.Linares and Montes were booked into the Kings County Jail. Linares is being charged with attempted murder, gang enhancement and multiple firearm violations. His bail is set at $955,000. Montes was charged with multiple firearm violations and gang enhancement; his bail is set at $240,000.