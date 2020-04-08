gang violence

Police find military-grade body armor after arresting gang members in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Lemoore found military-grade body armor in a home after arresting two gang members on Tuesday.

The Lemoore Police Department says it began at 2:42 pm on April 5 when the department received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Fox St. and D St.

Police determined the shooting to be gang-related and identified 20-year-old Juan Carlos Linares as the primary suspect.

Two days later, police detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force arrested Linares during a traffic stop and found a loaded handgun on his person. The driver, 24-year-old Miguel Montes, was also arrested for weapon violations and participating in a criminal street gang.

A short time later, officers searched a home on Laurel Ln. in Lemoore where Linares was staying and found military-grade body armor, a ballistic helmet, a gun belt, a gun holster, gang indicia and some clothing Linares was wearing on the day of the shooting.

The military equipment was stolen during a vehicle burglary in February, according to LPD.

Linares and Montes were booked into the Kings County Jail. Linares is being charged with attempted murder, gang enhancement and multiple firearm violations. His bail is set at $955,000. Montes was charged with multiple firearm violations and gang enhancement; his bail is set at $240,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemooregang violencegang activityshootingpolicegang
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GANG VIOLENCE
As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise
Tulare residents react to Wednesday night gang shooting
New Selma police chief eager to stop crime in community
Another suspect in Nov. mass shooting now booked in Fresno Co. Jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News