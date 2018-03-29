KINGS COUNTY

Lemoore massage parlor worker arrested for prostitution after offering undercover cop sex acts

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrest massage parlor worker for prostitution in Lemoore. (KFSN)

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Day Spa is one of five massage businesses in Lemoore. Police say they conducted compliance checks on four of them on Tuesday. Those checks involve an undercover officer going in and getting a massage.

"At that point, there was a solicitation of prostitution on behalf of one of the employees inside of the business," said Lemoore Police Sgt. Alvaro Santos.

Police arrested Miriam Side. The 40-year-old is charged with solicitation, a misdemeanor.

The Day Spa is located downtown in a building owned by Techi James. She says she leased the spa out years ago.

She has a residence in the back and complains police assumed she was involved in the massage parlor because she is Asian. She told officers, "the point is you are not listening to what I am saying first you are just looking at me because I am another Asian you profiled me."

James says she didn't appreciate being forced to wait outside while police investigated.

"Before they do anything, they need to listen to the people, they need to not make us feel like we are all criminals."

Police say they were involved in a routine operation and acted with a search warrant.

"Part of our duties, especially the problem-oriented policing team, is to run a periodic check to make sure they are in compliance with city ordinances," said Santos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kings countyprostitutionarrestLemoore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KINGS COUNTY
Woman reported missing from Hanford found safe
Hanford firefighters rescue dog from 3-foot deep trench
Day 2: World Surf League championship tournament at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch
Surf Ranch creating wave of excitement for Lemoore
World's best return to the Surf Ranch
More kings county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News