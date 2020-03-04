sexual assault

Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort

Investigators say John Burton, 39, is stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A navy sailor from Lemoore was arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman at the China Peak Mountain Resort last month.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say, John Burton, 39, was a hotel guest at the resort on February 17 when he discovered a woman was staying alone in another room.

Investigators say he snuck into the victim's room and assaulted her.

Resort employees notified the sheriff's office, and deputies arrested Burton for felony rape.

He was booked into the Fresno County jail but bailed out the following day.

Sheriff's officials believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Leticia Willow at 559-600-8226.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorekings countyfresno countyrapearrestchina peaknaval air station lemooresexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Police release more details about sexual assaults on schoolkids in central Fresno
Punishment delivered for Fresno kidnapping, sex assault making national headlines
NorCal county significantly speeds up processing of rape test kits
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Primary Election Coverage in California
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Shooting victim found in central Fresno parking lot dies, police searching for suspect
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Large fire chars old COS sports complex in Hanford
Dyer leads Janz in primary election for Fresno mayoral race
Show More
Tight race between Jim Costa, Kevin Cookingham for District 16
23-year-old arrested for attacking elderly man in Visalia
Family finds Modesto woman trapped in car down embankment
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
Fresno City Council race: Tyler Maxwell leads in District 4 with 53% of votes
More TOP STORIES News