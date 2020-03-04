Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A navy sailor from Lemoore was arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman at the China Peak Mountain Resort last month.Fresno County sheriff's officials say, John Burton, 39, was a hotel guest at the resort on February 17 when he discovered a woman was staying alone in another room.Investigators say he snuck into the victim's room and assaulted her.Resort employees notified the sheriff's office, and deputies arrested Burton for felony rape.He was booked into the Fresno County jail but bailed out the following day.Sheriff's officials believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Leticia Willow at 559-600-8226.