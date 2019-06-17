Lemoore Police investigating homicide after man found shot inside car

Victim has been identified as 31-year-old Armando Zamora, of Lemoore. @ABC30 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 17, 2019

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bright lights of the police cars woke up Christina Gorsline's baby boy Sunday night.Concerned, she peered through her window and took a few photos and videos of what she saw outside her Lemoore home."I've got two small children so when I see something like that it's a little nerve-wracking," she said.The red car parked outside didn't look familiar, and no one was inside it. But between a video she saw and chatter on a Facebook group, Gorsline said it didn't take long to figure out the scene outside her house was related to a shooting that happened a few blocks away.At around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Lemoore police got a call of gunshots and a disturbance on Avocado Drive.One of their officers was in that neighborhood Sunday night and heard the shots.Officers pulled over a car seen leaving the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.31-year-old Armando Zamora died at a Fresno hospital.Lemoore Police did not provide any other details about the deadly shooting, including if there were any other victims, or if any suspects have been arrested.Gorsline says she's never been this close to a crime scene.Her family is new to Lemoore and says other than this; it's been great so far."From what I've seen, this neighborhood has been good to us so far, so I'm not too worried from that aspect, but I'm still a little unnerved," she said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lemoore Police Department.