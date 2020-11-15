Society

Lemoore PD given Harley Davidson motorcycle to honor fallen officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Lemoore Police Department is remembering one of their own.

Local law enforcement accepted a Harley Davidson motorcycle dedicated to the life and memory of Jonathan Diaz, who was killed in November of 2019 while attending a birthday party in Hanford.

RELATED: Overpass in Lemoore will memorialize fallen police officer Jonathan Diaz

In tribute to the fallen officer, the End of Watch Ride to Remember Annual Charity Event organized by the Beyond the Call of Duty nonprofit organization donated the honorary bike.

Diaz's fellow officers say this event makes them feel like they are patrolling him.

RELATED: 'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz

"Officer Diaz, before we lost him, it was one of his goals to own a Harley Davidson," says Lemoore Police Lt. Alvaro Santos. "Just to have his name on this beautiful machine and putting that machine to service will make us feel like he is with us."

The people gave thanks for his dedication and service.

End of watch honors officers across the station who lost their lives on duty.

Just in the last five months, this organization has visited 93 departments in 44 states
