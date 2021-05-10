Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Lemoore police

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail after a standoff with police in Lemoore.Officers say it started around 9 am Sunday near D and Bush Streets.Authorities were searching for Brandon Grissom on domestic violence-related charges when they say he barricaded himself inside a hotel room.The hotel was evacuated and officers set up a perimeter around the property.The 27-year-old suspect eventually came outside and was quickly detained.He's now booked on several counts, including illegally possessing an assault weapon and child endangerment.