Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Lemoore police

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail after a standoff with police in Lemoore.

Officers say it started around 9 am Sunday near D and Bush Streets.


Authorities were searching for Brandon Grissom on domestic violence-related charges when they say he barricaded himself inside a hotel room.

The hotel was evacuated and officers set up a perimeter around the property.


The 27-year-old suspect eventually came outside and was quickly detained.

He's now booked on several counts, including illegally possessing an assault weapon and child endangerment.
