6-hour standoff in Lemoore ends with arrest of domestic violence suspect

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A six-hour standoff took place in the South Valley overnight.SWAT teams had to be deployed to a Lemoore neighborhood to arrest an armed suspect.Police say they received calls of a domestic violence incident at a home near Orangewood Drive and Cherry Lane just before 9 on Friday night.When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.After several hours, SWAT officers raided the home and arrested the man without any injuries.Investigators found several guns inside the house.Police say the suspect had been involved in a domestic violence crime before they arrived but they didn't provide any specifics on that incident.