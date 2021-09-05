standoff

6-hour standoff in Lemoore ends with arrest of domestic violence suspect

Investigators found several guns inside the house.
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A six-hour standoff took place in the South Valley overnight.

SWAT teams had to be deployed to a Lemoore neighborhood to arrest an armed suspect.

Police say they received calls of a domestic violence incident at a home near Orangewood Drive and Cherry Lane just before 9 on Friday night.

When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

After several hours, SWAT officers raided the home and arrested the man without any injuries.

Investigators found several guns inside the house.

Police say the suspect had been involved in a domestic violence crime before they arrived but they didn't provide any specifics on that incident.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemooredomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Officers clear scene after domestic violence call in central Fresno
Suspect in standoff at Fresno County mobile home park dies by suicide
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Fresno
Court docs: Kern Co. standoff suspect had history of domestic violence
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Storm brings lightning and rain to Central CA
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Clovis
Fresno liquor store uses social media to deter those with fake IDs
18-year-old shot in northwest Fresno, police say
17-year-old shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police say
Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia
Fresno fighter pilot recalls dramatic mission on 9/11
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Appreciation shown for Valley healthcare workers during pandemic
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Fresno city employee resigns following domestic violence conviction
19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News