Lemoore volunteer firefighters not paid in months

Lemoore volunteer firefighters have not been paid for about six months.When Action News spoke to Lemoore on Friday, the city told us that in the past volunteer firefighters requested the money they earn, go directly to the department and not to them individually.So that's what the city did until the fire department lost its non-profit status last year.Now City Manager Nathan Olson says that for them to issue payments again, there needs to be a contract so that the city is compliant with the law."We are just making sure a mechanism is in place because we can be held financially and personally liable if we are not making payments in proper fashion. If we can come to terms when we go to council the first Tuesday of the month, they will have a check Wednesday."Leemore has about 35 volunteer firefighters; each earns $5 per call.Once the contract is signed, the city says the firefighters, and in turn, the fire department will receive about $55,000 in back pay.