Outdoor watering restrictions lifted in Lemoore following water tank explosion

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was encouraging news for residents Tuesday night in Lemoore.

Outdoor watering restrictions were lifted at 7 pm.

Thursday morning at 7 am, residents can also resume washing their cars.

This comes days after the Lemoore City Council had approved a local emergency proclamation following last month's deadly water tank rupture.

That proclamation included an order for businesses and residents within the city -- to stop all outdoor watering.

