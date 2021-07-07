Outdoor watering restrictions lifted in Lemoore following water tank explosion

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was encouraging news for residents Tuesday night in Lemoore.
Outdoor watering restrictions were lifted at 7 pm.
Thursday morning at 7 am, residents can also resume washing their cars.
This comes days after the Lemoore City Council had approved a local emergency proclamation following last month's deadly water tank rupture.
That proclamation included an order for businesses and residents within the city -- to stop all outdoor watering.
