Lemoore woman arrested for attempted murder after domestic dispute

A woman has been arrested for attempted murder after a domestic dispute in Lemoore, police say.On Thursday, police were called to 150 S. 19th Avenue for a report of people arguing at the entrance of the apartment complex.When they arrived, they came into contact with 37-year-old Farah Gonzalez, a man, and another woman.After an investigation, it was determined that Gonzalez pulled out a gun during a fight with the man. She then took the gun and hit the man in the head several times. She also slammed his head in the floor in the apartment.Police say Gonzalez then followed the victim outside of the apartment and stood in front of his car, pointing the gun at him so he wouldn't leave.Officers say the victim sustained minor injuries.Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Kings County jail for attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence. Her bail was set at $600,000.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-9574.