Hanford TikTok star Leo Gonzalez makes guest star appearance in Hulu show

You may recognize a familiar face when streaming your favorite shows on Hulu.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may recognize a familiar face when streaming your favorite shows on Hulu.

Hanford's own Leo Gonzalez joined Action News on Friday to discuss his latest venture to New York and a cameo you can now stream.

Gonzalez recently made a guest appearance in the second season of 'This Fool,' a Hulu comedy about the working class in South Central Los Angeles.

In an Instagram Reel, Gonzalez shared his friend's excited reactions as he surprised them with his cameo on the show.

"That was crazy, I was such a fan of anything on Hulu so finally being able to show that to my friends was so good," Gonzalez said about the role.

Over the weekend, Gonzalez also joined Ellie Kemper, known for her roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office, onstage at the New York Comedy Festival.

While back in the Valley, Gonzalez says he's looking forward to the annual Christmas tree lighting in Hanford and getting some local tamales.

After a successful 2023, he says that he's working on putting together a tour for next year and auditioning for new roles.