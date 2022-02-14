Valley TikTok stars featured in online Super Bowl tailgate show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- TikTok stars from the Central Valley helped football fans get pumped for the Super Bowl.Leo Gonzalez from Hanford took part in the social media app's Super Bowl TailGate on Sunday.It kicked off just before noon on the NFL's TikTok account.He was joined by fellow Valley native @NanaJoe19, creating content leading up to kickoff.He spoke to Action News about the opportunity."It's not something that I expected or planned for, but I feel so grateful," he said.Stars like the Chainsmokers and Martha Stewart also took part in the tailgate.Gonzalez's picture was recently up on a billboard on Sunset Boulevard promoting the show.He says he's excited for the 559 in the Central Valley to represent big deal projects like this.