FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted for the 2009 murders of a Kerman couple will spend the rest of his life behind bars.A judge sentenced LeRoy Johnson to life in prison without parole for killing Gary and Sandra DeBartolo.The decision came after a judge rejected Johnson's attorney's request for a new trial.Investigators say Johnson and five others went to the couple's home to steal marijuana and cash, and it ended with Johnson killing them.Prosecutors had argued the crime was so brutal he deserved the death penalty.