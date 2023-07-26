Les Misérables closes out Broadway in Fresno 2023 season

Les Miserables is taking the stage in Fresno and will run through the end of the month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's opening night for a timeless classic at the Saroyan Theatre on Thursday.

The Broadway in Fresno season is coming to a close but the 2023 season will go out with a bang, featuring a timeless classic, Les Misérables

"Closing out such an insane season is definitely big shoes to fill, but I think Les Mis definitely has what it takes to go out with a bang," said Gregory Lee Rodriguez, who plays "Marius."

Gregory plays one of the leading roles, Marius, a young student living in Paris who brings new blood and thrills to the show.

The audience will be treated to drama, excitement, and laughs.

"There are gunshots, and there have been times where we get a lot of shouts and screams and startles from the audience, so be prepared for that," added Rodriguez.

"There's a little more comedy than you might expect, and also, it's a classic for a reason; it speaks to everyone, and it will speak to generations." said Addie Morales, who plays "Cosette."

Addie Morales plays Cosette, another lead role who brings more of a sweet side to the show.

"Truly, she is the hope; she is the gem of the next generation. She is the good deed. She is the future," explained Morales.

And when Action News asked for a sample of the show, they playfully responded in tune "No, no, no."

For that performance, people will just have to see them in person.

For show times and information on how to get tickets, click here.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.