Plant boutique Let It Grow opens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plants of all sizes and varieties are flourishing at Let It Grow Fresno and ready to grow in a new home."The plant community here in Fresno is huge. I mean it's plants. Everybody loves plants. Who doesn't? They just brighten up your day," said Kelly Replogle, co-owner of Let It Grow Fresno.The business is a one-stop-shop for plants and plant accessories.Last year, Replogle was left with no work, and her partner was short of work, causing them to try and sell some of their plant cuttings they had at home."We really kind of realized OK this could be something, especially since we are both so passionate about it, something that could help us to be able to work from home, find work while we are out of work,"Their online business flourished as they delivered plants to the Fresno and Clovis area. They decided to grow their business, adding a variety of plants to their shop."It's been such an amazing experience. It happened really fast. It felt like it was meant to be, the circumstances. So we just jumped and went for it," she said.In January, they opened their Fresno store by appointment."It's a great place for us to connect with our customers, actually get to meet people face to face safely with masks, social distanced," Replogle said. "We decided not to open to the publ. We do appointments only, just for safety."Indoor plants have grown in popularity as a hobby and self-care."The plants are our babies. They're living things that help sustain us as people. We have to take care of something and seeing them grow. Each new leaf is just as exciting as the first," she said.A budding passion for a growing business that has new life.