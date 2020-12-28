LGBTQ+ advocate in the Central Valley passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community is mourning the loss of an LGBTQ advocate.

Zoyer Zyndel passed away Saturday night.

Zyndel was an active leader for the "Trans-E-Motion" group, which educates and advocates for the transgender community across the Valley.

He was also involved with Fresno State's Cross Cultural and Gender Center.

The Trans-E-Motion Facebook page announced his passing -- and called his death unexpected and accidental.
