LGBTQ+ advocate in the Central Valley passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community is mourning the loss of an LGBTQ advocate.Zoyer Zyndel passed away Saturday night.Zyndel was an active leader for the "Trans-E-Motion" group, which educates and advocates for the transgender community across the Valley.He was also involved with Fresno State's Cross Cultural and Gender Center.The Trans-E-Motion Facebook page announced his passing -- and called his death unexpected and accidental.