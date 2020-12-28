LGBTQ+ advocate in the Central Valley passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community is mourning the loss of an LGBTQ advocate.
Zoyer Zyndel passed away Saturday night.
Zyndel was an active leader for the "Trans-E-Motion" group, which educates and advocates for the transgender community across the Valley.
He was also involved with Fresno State's Cross Cultural and Gender Center.
The Trans-E-Motion Facebook page announced his passing -- and called his death unexpected and accidental.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News