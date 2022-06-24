HOUSTON, Texas -- OutSmart Magazine is the premiere publication for the LGBTQ+ community in greater Houston. The magazine, established in 1994, provides news specifically focused on the LGTBQ+ community.
Right now, OutSmart is printing about 20,000 copies per month and reaches about 2 million people per year online. The magazine was voted the "Nation's Best Local Magazine" by the Vice Versa Gay Press Awards and has won the "Best Local Publication in Houston" by the Houston Press several times.
The free magazine can be picked up in more than 300 locations in greater Houston.
Houston magazine offers outlet for news impacting the LGBTQ+ community
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News