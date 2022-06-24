localish

Houston magazine offers outlet for news impacting the LGBTQ+ community

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston magazine offers outlet for news impacting the LGBTQ+ community

HOUSTON, Texas -- OutSmart Magazine is the premiere publication for the LGBTQ+ community in greater Houston. The magazine, established in 1994, provides news specifically focused on the LGTBQ+ community.

Right now, OutSmart is printing about 20,000 copies per month and reaches about 2 million people per year online. The magazine was voted the "Nation's Best Local Magazine" by the Vice Versa Gay Press Awards and has won the "Best Local Publication in Houston" by the Houston Press several times.

The free magazine can be picked up in more than 300 locations in greater Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridehoustonktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Houston magazine offers outlet for news impacting the LGBTQ+ community
These $133 tote bags are made entirely from trash
Beauty brands and retailers supporting the LGBTQIA+ community
This urban greenhouse is about to be your new home away from home
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
What does Supreme Court decision on abortion rights mean for CA?
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
How outlawing abortion could worsen maternal mortality crisis
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
At least 1 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County: CHP
Show More
DUI driver who killed Visalia woman sentenced to 19 years in prison
New video shows deadly Fresno County DUI crash, driver apologizes
Drivers rush to Sanger gas station with certain gas under $2 a gallon
A year later, Surfside remembers 98 victims of Florida condo collapse
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for 2 suspects
More TOP STORIES News