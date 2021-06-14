Society

A special conversation between different generations of LGBTQ+ people

What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?
What happens when you put different generations of LGBTQ+ people together in a room?

We did just that in Los Angeles to see what they have in common.

Watch the video above for an inspiring conversation - different ages, different sexual identities and different "coming out" stories, plus a few surprises!
