FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the North Valley, children have a chance to win free books.The Merced County Library is holding a special event on its Facebook page.Kids and their parents can listen to a book being read in English and then Spanish.They can also post a comment with their favorite thing about the story for a chance to win one of the books.The first opportunity took place Saturday, and the final one will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m.This is all part of the library's summer reading program. The theme this year is, "Dig Deeper, Read, Investigate, Discover."