Non-profit provides resources, platform to farmworking women

Lideres Campesinas says farmworkers often deal with unpaid breaks, and little access to fresh water.

Lideres Campesinas has over 200 active members fighting for change in farmworker communities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 'Lideres Campesinas' or 'Farmworking Leaders' has been providing resources and a platform for women farmworkers, or 'campesinas' since the late 1980s.

The grassroots non-profit was started by farm-working women who wanted better working conditions and treatment in the fields.

Suguet Lopez is the executive director.

She is inspired by the transformation and confidence women like herself have gained through the organization

"We'd like to be seen, strong, talented, courageous, and also to contribute to a solution," says Lopez.

Lideres Campesinas has over 200 active members. Locally there are dozens fighting for change in farmworker communities.

Francisca Alba is a member of the Fresno committee.

She focuses on providing information to women on key issues.

Alba says they provide information and resources for sexual abuse and domestic violence survivors. They also inform farmworkers on pesticides and safety.

The non-profit says farmworkers often deal with unpaid breaks, and little access to fresh water.

It is something Director of Communications and filmmaker, Irene de Barraicua, hopes to highlight through her work.

"Definitely what's missing is, is that pathway to citizenship to people who contribute to this economy," she says.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming involved, details on Lideres Campesinas can be found here.