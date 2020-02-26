homicide

Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide

Investigators say the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored Range Rover sport utility vehicle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lindsay homicide detectives are asking the public's help finding the suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in January.

Officers found the victim, identified as Albert Lopez, on Mountain Circle Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on January 25.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored Range Rover sport utility vehicle.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, or has any information on the case, is asked to contact the Lindsay Police Department at 559-562-2511 ext. 7151.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindsayhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News