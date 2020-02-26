Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lindsay homicide detectives are asking the public's help finding the suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in January.Officers found the victim, identified as Albert Lopez, on Mountain Circle Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on January 25.He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators say the suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored Range Rover sport utility vehicle.Anyone who sees the vehicle, or has any information on the case, is asked to contact the Lindsay Police Department at 559-562-2511 ext. 7151.