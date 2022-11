New banners honor service members in Lindsay

The banners are dedicated to the 71 veterans and six active-duty service members from Lindsay.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of South Valley service members are being honored in Downtown Lindsay.

The rain did not stop Monday's unveiling of military banners hanging near city hall.

A ceremony included a reading of all 77 names of the military members.

Everyone enjoyed live music and food before a tour of the military banners lining the streets in the downtown area.