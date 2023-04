The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival held its 91st annual parade and festival this weekend.

91st Lindsay Orange Blossom parade and festival rings in spring

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley town is celebrating a nearly 100-year-old tradition.

The festival was started back in 1932 around the time of the Great Depression.

It is meant to be a reminder of the orange blossom or the start of spring and harvest.

Each year between 3,000-5,000 people show up to enjoy the parade, music and a carnival.

Our very own Kassandra Gutierrez was the emcee.