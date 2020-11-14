food

Lin's Fusion in north Fresno reopens after 7 months

The restaurant offers an Asian fusion buffet, hibachi, and other Chinese and Japanese fare.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime Fresno restaurant has reopened after being shut down for months.

A sign on the window welcomes back customers to Lin's Fusion off Blackstone just north of Shaw in north Fresno.

The restaurant has been closed for 7 months due to the pandemic.

It offers an Asian fusion buffet, hibachi and other Chinese and Japanese fare.

The restaurant has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its customers and staff and management says diners are happy to be back.

"A lot of people like it, customers are open to it, they are just happy we are open. They are willing to follow any rules as long as they get to dine inside safely with us and enjoy our food again. We have been here for years and a lot of customers missed us and it's showing," says assistant manager Alicia Trevino.

Trevino says she is worried that the restaurant may have to close indoor dining again soon but says they will cross that bridge when they get there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnobusinessfoodcoronavirus pandemicrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Charcuterie craze hits the Central Valley
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
Action News Morning Update
Michefresca King puts a delicious twist on Aguas Frescas!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
Pedestrian killed in southeast Fresno crash
West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Fresno's places of worship plan online services for the holiday season
Large COVID-19 outbreak at Corcoran prison
Show More
CA health secretary updates small gathering guidelines
Charcuterie craze hits the Central Valley
You may have to line up at stores if Fresno County goes back into 'purple tier'
Fresno school mascot sparks heated debate about racism
Local hospitals seeing uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News