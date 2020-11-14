Lin's Fusion in north Fresno reopens after 7 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime Fresno restaurant has reopened after being shut down for months.A sign on the window welcomes back customers to Lin's Fusion off Blackstone just north of Shaw in north Fresno.The restaurant has been closed for 7 months due to the pandemic.It offers an Asian fusion buffet, hibachi and other Chinese and Japanese fare.The restaurant has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its customers and staff and management says diners are happy to be back."A lot of people like it, customers are open to it, they are just happy we are open. They are willing to follow any rules as long as they get to dine inside safely with us and enjoy our food again. We have been here for years and a lot of customers missed us and it's showing," says assistant manager Alicia Trevino.Trevino says she is worried that the restaurant may have to close indoor dining again soon but says they will cross that bridge when they get there.