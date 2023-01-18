Suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed Hoover High student

Lisa Spoors entered the plea on Wednesday. The bail for Spoors was reduced from $1 million to $150,000.

Fresno County prosecutors have filed a murder case against the Fresno State employee who crashed into a Hoover High school teen and killed him in October.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The person charged with murder in a crash that killed a Hoover High School Student has pleaded not guilty.

Lisa Spoors entered the plea on Wednesday. The bail for Spoors was reduced from $1 million to $150,000.

Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. died in October after a car hit him as he crossed First Street just outside of school.

His family members and friends spent weeks digging for details and demanding justice, even going to City Hall to get the driver's name.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed a murder case against the 39-year-old in December.

Spoors was a graduate teaching assistant at Fresno State who uses they/them pronouns.

The university put them on investigatory leave in October and kept them out of the classroom. Their contract with the university has since ended.

Police investigators say toxicology tests showed Spoors had both illegal and prescription drugs in their system at the time of the crash.

They have a DUI conviction from 2008, which opened the door to a murder charge in Rashad's death.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.