LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties

MARIPOSA COUNTY - Approximately 2,059 customers

MADERA COUNTY - Approximately 16,675 customers

FRESNO COUNTY - Approximately 4,100 customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric announced it will shut off power to Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS plan, due to unprecedented high-wind events, and heightened fire risk in those areas.More than two million people in the state could be affected as the company says it plans to shut off power to 940,000 customers, impacting portions of 36 counties.Here's a list of all the areas affected and resources available:- Ahwahnee- Bagby- Bear Valley- Blanchard Rd- Buck Meadows- Catheys Valley- El Portal- Fish Camp- Foresta- Granite Springs Rd. area- Greeley Hill- Highway 140 between Yaqui Gulch Rd. and the Mariposa Co. line- Hornitos- Horseshoe Bend- Mt. Bullion- Piney Creek- Raymond- Wawona- Worman Rd / Kimball Rd area- Yaqui Gulch Rd. (partial)- Yosemite National Park- Yosemite West5362 Lemee LaneMariposa, CA 9533810/27: 12 pm to 6 pm10/28: 8am to 5pm18930 Main StreetGroveland, CA 953218am to 6pm711 Lucky LaneCoarsegold, CA 93614These centers will be open daily for the duration of the outage. Officials say restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and air-conditioning are available.- Oakhurst- Bass Lake- North Fork- Coarsegold- Ahwahnee- Outlying mountain areasPower shutoffs began Sunday at around 2 pm. Madera County sheriff's officials say power could be out for 12 to 48 hours.-Auberry-Tollhouse-Millerton areasFresno County sheriff's officials say shutoffs were set to begin around 12 pm, but wind patterns may cause outage times to be pushed back.PG&E says it is monitoring a third severe wind event that could affect customers in 32 counties in California on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Mariposa County.The company says some customers may have power restored, and should use that time to charge medical equipment, phones and stock up their emergency kits. Some customers may remain without power for through the next planned outage.