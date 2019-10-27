LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties

More than two million people in the state could be affected as the company says it plans to shut off power to 940,000 customers, impacting portions of 36 counties.
Here's a list of all the areas affected and resources available:
MARIPOSA COUNTY - Approximately 2,059 customers
- Ahwahnee
- Bagby
- Bear Valley
- Blanchard Rd
- Buck Meadows
- Catheys Valley
- El Portal
- Fish Camp
- Foresta
- Granite Springs Rd. area
- Greeley Hill
- Highway 140 between Yaqui Gulch Rd. and the Mariposa Co. line
- Hornitos
- Horseshoe Bend
- Mt. Bullion
- Piney Creek
- Raymond
- Wawona
- Worman Rd / Kimball Rd area
- Yaqui Gulch Rd. (partial)
- Yosemite National Park
- Yosemite West
Resource Centers
Mariposa County Managed - Human Services Building
5362 Lemee Lane
Mariposa, CA 95338
10/27: 12 pm to 6 pm
10/28: 8am to 5pm
PG&E Managed- Mary Laveroni Park
18930 Main Street
Groveland, CA 95321
8am to 6pm
Chukchansi Casino
711 Lucky Lane
Coarsegold, CA 93614
These centers will be open daily for the duration of the outage. Officials say restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and air-conditioning are available.
MADERA COUNTY - Approximately 16,675 customers
- Oakhurst
- Bass Lake
- North Fork
- Coarsegold
- Ahwahnee
- Outlying mountain areas
Power shutoffs began Sunday at around 2 pm. Madera County sheriff's officials say power could be out for 12 to 48 hours.
FRESNO COUNTY - Approximately 4,100 customers
-Auberry
-Tollhouse
-Millerton areas
Fresno County sheriff's officials say shutoffs were set to begin around 12 pm, but wind patterns may cause outage times to be pushed back.
PG&E says it is monitoring a third severe wind event that could affect customers in 32 counties in California on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Mariposa County.
The company says some customers may have power restored, and should use that time to charge medical equipment, phones and stock up their emergency kits. Some customers may remain without power for through the next planned outage.
To check if your address is in the affected areas click here.