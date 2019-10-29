PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to more than half of its customers in Madera County following dangerous winds in the area.

The same goes for Fresno County where power has been restored to almost 90 percent of customers, including those in Prather. However, some in the surrounding areas are still in the dark.

More than two million people in the state could be affected as the company says it plans to shut off power to 940,000 customers, impacting portions of 36 counties.



Here's a list of all the areas affected and resources available:

MARIPOSA COUNTY - Approximately 2,059 customers
- Ahwahnee area
- Bagby
- Bear Valley
- Blanchard Rd
- Buck Meadows
- Catheys Valley
- El Portal
- Fish Camp
- Foresta
- Granite Springs Rd. area
- Greeley Hill
- Highway 140 between Yaqui Gulch Rd. and the Mariposa Co. line
- Hornitos
- Horseshoe Bend
- Mt. Bullion
- Piney Creek
- Raymond

- Wawona
- Worman Rd / Kimball Rd area
- Yaqui Gulch Rd. (partial)
- Yosemite National Park
- Yosemite West

Resource Centers

Mariposa County Managed - Human Services Building
5362 Lemee Lane
Mariposa, CA 95338
10/27: 12 pm to 6 pm
10/28: 8am to 5pm

PG&E Managed- Mary Laveroni Park
18930 Main Street
Groveland, CA 95321
8am to 6pm

Coulterville Community Center
5043 Broadway
Coulterville
10/28: 9 am to 5 pm

Chukchansi Casino
711 Lucky Lane

Coarsegold, CA 93614
10/28 8 am-6 pm

These centers will be open daily for the duration of the outage. Officials say restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and air-conditioning are available.

MADERA COUNTY - Approximately 16,675 customers
- Oakhurst area
- Bass Lake area
- North Fork area
- Ahwahnee area
- Outlying mountain areas

Power shutoffs began Sunday at around 2 pm. Madera County sheriff's officials say power could be out for 12 to 48 hours.

Resource Center

42867 Liberty Drive
Oakhurst, CA 93644
10/27: Open until 8 pm

FRESNO COUNTY - Approximately 4,100 customers
-Tollhouse area
-Millerton areas



Fresno County sheriff's officials say shutoffs were set to begin around 12 pm, but wind patterns may cause outage times to be pushed back.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 4,100 residents in Fresno County are expected to have their power shut off on Sunday.



Monday, PG&E said a third wind-event they are monitoring for another round of shutoffs on Tuesday will not affect Mariposa County.

To check if your address is in the affected areas click here. For more information on resources, health services, shelters and prepardness information click here.
