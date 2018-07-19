Little boy killed in collision on Highway 43 in Fresno County

A little boy has died in a collision on Highway 43 in Fresno County. It happened at around 3:45 pm Wednesday on Highway 43 near Davis Avenue, east of Kingsburg. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A little boy has died in a collision on Highway 43 in Fresno County.

It happened at around 3:45 pm Wednesday on Highway 43 near Davis Avenue, east of Kingsburg.

The California Highway Patrol says a black Chevy Tahoe SUV was driving south on the highway when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a big rig hauling sand that was traveling north.

The adult female in the SUV had significant injuries, while an adult male and a three-year-old boy in the SUV had minor injuries.

A two-year-old boy in the SUV was killed.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Highway 43 was expected to remain closed until at least 7 pm while the California Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
