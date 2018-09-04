MADERA COUNTY

Little girl killed and father injured in Bass Lake boating crash identified

The little girl killed and her dad who was injured in a boating crash at Bass Lake have been identified.

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The little girl killed and her dad who was injured in a boating crash at Bass Lake have been identified.

Family members have identified them as Lily and Brandon Harris.

Family members say Brandon had surgery and is recovering at a hospital. Witnesses say he suffered broken bones while trying to protect his daughter.

The crash happened around three Monday afternoon during Labor Day celebrations at Bass Lake. Madera County Sheriff's officials say the 7-year-old girl and her father were run over by a boat.

Witnesses tell ACTION NEWS it appeared the girl was tubing at the time of the crash. She was airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Mike Martinez was in line getting ready to return his jet ski by the dock when he noticed a boat speeding through the slow zone, with two frantically screaming adults.

"They just ran her over, they just ran her. We had the orange flag and they just ran her over. Someone, please call 911, someone please help her."

Martinez says lifeguards and vacationing EMT's jumped in to help.

It's not known if charges will be filed in this case against the driver of that boat.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses, click here to find out more.
