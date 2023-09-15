Small business owner reacts to NSYNC gifting Taylor Swift bracelets

Many of us saw that moment during the MTV Video Music Awards, where all five members of NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with her award for Best Pop Video.

Many of us saw that moment during the MTV Video Music Awards, where all five members of NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with her award for Best Pop Video.

The moon-man trophy wasn't the only thing they gave her, as Lance Bass also gifted her friendship bracelets.

The friendship bracelets were made by the Little Words Project, a Latina-owned business.

In an Instagram post, founder and CEO Adriana Carrig reacted to the moment Taylor was given her friendship bracelet.

"I couldn't wrap my head around NSYNC knowing what my product is, let alone handing them to Taylor on the world stage like that. It was an incredible moment," said Carrig.

"Just a real raw moment of a founder watching her baby thrive in the real world."

Carrig says Bass reached out the night before the awards show, saying he wanted to give Taylor the bracelets.

A video posted by Carrig shows the meet-up before the VMAs.

Bass didn't know whether Taylor would win, so Carrig says all of the stars had to align to make that moment possible.

Carrig started Little Words in 2013 to create a community of kindness built on one little word at a time.

Those words of positivity can be found on each bracelet.

The idea is to find a word that inspires, motivates and uplifts you.

When the time is right, you pass it along to someone else who needs it.

Each bracelet also has a gold charm with a unique code so you can see how far your kindness is spread.

You can shop the collection online by clicking here.