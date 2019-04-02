Disasters & Accidents

KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.

One person has died, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. Earlier, officials said one person was unaccounted for.

A shelter in place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire.



Crosby, Sheldon, Galena Park and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. Additionally, the Rhodes School Channelview campus is sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.

Air conditioning systems are shut down. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.

Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday



One worker told ABC13 a leak was detected just before the blast. He said workers were scrambling out of the area, even crawling under fencing to get away.




Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.





