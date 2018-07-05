Eyewitness News is investigating reports of a person or persons climbing the Statue of Liberty.Earlier Wednesday, a protest group calling itself Rise and Resist dropped a banner that read "Abolish ICE" from the base of the statue.The demonstration was organized to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy, the group said in a press release.Around the same time, photos posted to social media appeared to show a single person climbing the statue near Lady Liberty's foot. It was not immediately known whether the two incidents were connected.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------