Live power line falls onto car with teenagers inside in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are expected to be okay after a freak accident in central Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno police say a 17 and 18-year-old were heading southbound on Barton near Chance when the steering wheel locked up, causing the car to crash into a power pole.

One of the poles fell onto the car, flipping the car over. Live power lines were on the car and teens waited inside the car until first responders arrived.

Authorities say a chemical from the pole was exposed to the teenagers.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Family of murdered Tulare man officially file lawsuit against Walmart
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Fresno officials urging public to take extra precautions with Coronavirus
Fresno City basketball coach Ed Madec files lawsuit against college
Show More
Without Warning: Fresno complexes make safety changes after ABC30 investigation launched
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Student-athletes moving domestic violence victims for free
Dry conditions prompt early start to irrigation season in North Valley
More TOP STORIES News