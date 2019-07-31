WATCH LIVE: Fire burning at ExxonMobil plant in Baytown | Shelter-in-place issued

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents who live west of the plant and south of 330. The shelter-in-place has been issued out of an abundance of caution.
Goose Creek CISD said that the GC Service Center, Robert E. Lee High School, Peter E. Hyland, IMPACT ECHS, San Jacinto Elementary, Travis Elementary and Baytown Junior are all included in that shelter-in-place.
Families are advised to not try to pick up their students. It's recommended that residents turn off their air conditioning units, close their windows, and stay inside. That includes bringing in any pets.
According to a tweet from the City of Baytown, the fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Another name for it is propylene, which is an extremely flammable gas.
The material is easily ignited by heat, sparks or flames and will form explosive mixtures with air.
Any cylinders exposed to the fire may vent and release flammable gas through pressure relief devices.
When it comes to the health impacts of the gas, vapors may cause dizziness or asphyxiation without warning.
Contact with gas or liquefied gas can also cause burns, severe injury and/or frostbite.
ExxonMobil released the following statement about the fire:
A fire has occurred at the Baytown Olefins Plant. Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community. As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. We are cooperating with regulatory agencies. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department is monitoring the situation and is ready to respond if needed.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is headed to the scene.
ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world. The refinery can process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
ExxonMobil recently completed the construction of a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker at the Olefins Plant. ExxonMobil says the cracker has a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year and provides ethylene feedstock to two new high-performance polyethylene lines at the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant, which was built in 1982. The projects were part of ExxonMobil's 10-year, $20 billion Growing the Gulf expansion program.
This is the second time within a few months that a fire has broken out at an ExxonMobil plant. That previous incident occurred back in March.
