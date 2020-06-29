Golden State Killer

Live updates: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 1975 Visalia murder

His crimes extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties.

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, stands in a courtroom in Sacramento, Calif. Monday June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accused Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, 68, will plead guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and other uncharged acts during his hearing in Sacramento.

His crimes extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties. The crime spree started with bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia.

On Monday morning, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to the 1975 murder of former College of the Sequoias journalism professor, Claude Snelling.

DeAngelo also admitted to the uncharged act of kidnapping to commit rape of Snelling's daughter.




Prosecutors have removed the death penalty, and in exchange, DeAngelo will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:

  • Claude Snelling - Tulare County
  • Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County
  • Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County
  • Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County
  • Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County
  • Charlene Smith - Ventura County
  • Lyman Smith - Ventura County
  • Patrice Harrington - Orange County
  • Keith Harrington - Orange County
  • Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County
  • Janelle Cruz - Orange County


The proceedings will continue through the morning at California State University, Sacramento, in the Student Union Ballroom.
