Live updates: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 1975 Visalia murder

.@TulareDA Assistant DA David Alavezos now reviewing the 1975 murder of @COSGiant Journalism Professor Claude Snelling. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/CMEgsYVR0a — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 29, 2020

Joseph DeAngelo pleads guilty to the murder of Claude Snelling, and admits to the uncharged act of kidnapping to commit rape of Snelling's daughter. @ABC30 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 29, 2020

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:

Claude Snelling - Tulare County

Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County

Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County

Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County

Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County

Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County

Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County

Charlene Smith - Ventura County

Lyman Smith - Ventura County

Patrice Harrington - Orange County

Keith Harrington - Orange County

Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County

Janelle Cruz - Orange County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accused Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, 68, will plead guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and other uncharged acts during his hearing in Sacramento.His crimes extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties. The crime spree started with bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia On Monday morning, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to the 1975 murder of former College of the Sequoias journalism professor, Claude Snelling.DeAngelo also admitted to the uncharged act of kidnapping to commit rape of Snelling's daughter.Prosecutors have removed the death penalty, and in exchange, DeAngelo will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.The proceedings will continue through the morning at California State University, Sacramento, in the Student Union Ballroom.