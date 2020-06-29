Live updates: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 1975 Visalia murder

RELATED: Accused Golden State Killer returns to court following offer to plea
His crimes extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties. The crime spree started with bedroom ransackings and a murder in Visalia.
On Monday morning, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to the 1975 murder of former College of the Sequoias journalism professor, Claude Snelling.
DeAngelo also admitted to the uncharged act of kidnapping to commit rape of Snelling's daughter.
Prosecutors have removed the death penalty, and in exchange, DeAngelo will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:
- Claude Snelling - Tulare County
- Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County
- Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County
- Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County
- Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County
- Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County
- Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County
- Charlene Smith - Ventura County
- Lyman Smith - Ventura County
- Patrice Harrington - Orange County
- Keith Harrington - Orange County
- Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County
- Janelle Cruz - Orange County
The proceedings will continue through the morning at California State University, Sacramento, in the Student Union Ballroom.