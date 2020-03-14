health watch

Health Watch: Looking for a liver detox

By
If you search for a liver detox online, you'll see dozens of products offering a quick fix, whether you're worried about fatty liver disease or a night of drinking.

"The liver is a very complex organ," says Dr. Douglas Denham. "It does a lot of things. It's very involved in fat metabolism in both creating new fat and breaking down old fat kind of thing."

You want to take care of your liver, but are supplements worth it or worthless? There's no evidence to show detoxes work. Some juice cleanses can even make you sick.

A natural "detox" with antioxidants from coffee, green tea, raw garlic, and fruits and veggies can protect liver cells from damage.

Instead of a pill, get your vitamin e from almonds, sunflower seeds, and plant-based oils. But if you're really concerned, talk to your doctor.

"You are overweight, you have diabetes, you have hypertension, you have cholesterol issues," Dr. Denham said. "I think it's something to talk to them about."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: My family has COVID-19
Health Watch: How your body reacts to raw vs. cooked food
Health Watch: Giving patients a relaxed chemotherapy experience
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News