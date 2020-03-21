Valley center to stream live art lessons for kids at home

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids at home, a North Valley arts center is streaming live art lessons.
Starting on Tuesday - ARTREE is launching a collaborative program walking students through some fun projects.
With kids ages six to twelve in mind, a local artist will take you step by step through a wide variety of techniques.
The first one will be a 3-D paper sculpture.
The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 10.30 a.m. until 11.30 a.m.
You can find the livestream here
.
Here are the materials needed:Construction paper - pre-cut into strips approximately 1" x 6". You will need about 20 strips for this session. A mix of different colored strips looks interesting, so this is a great project for using up assorted scrap pieces of construction paper (*older kids can create amazing sculptures) - have extra paper strips available!A pencilA small bottle of Elmer's glueA piece of cardboard measuring about 4 x 5 inches (a piece of cereal box or tissue box works well)A piece of paper towel or hand wipe to clean up glue from fingersOptional: a pair of kid-friendly scissors
