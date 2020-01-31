Livingston celebrates its diversity, history and future with art

LIVINGSTON. Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Livingston is celebrating a project that honors its past and signifies its future.Local leaders and community members gathered on Thursday for the dedication of a large mural on the side of the museum located on Main Street."One of the strengths of Livingston is our diversity," says Mayor Gurpal Samra.The piece was created by local artist, Joel Aguilar, who has also painted beautiful images on the city's electrical boxes.He worked with the Arts Commission and gathered input from the community.The mural incorporates people and places that are significant to Livingston's history. Aguilar also added some hidden objects in the painting. Officials say this is just the beginning of a new focus on art in the city."We're thinking about painting the manholes along Main Street and doing some art, continuing to do some more electrical boxes so we're going to make the community very vibrant and colorful," says City Manager Jose Antonio Ramirez.On Thursday, the City also unveiled a large piece of "pop up" art honoring the local Sikh population.It will be installed at B Street and Winton Parkway. Officials plan to do more pieces like this one to recognize other cultures in the near future.