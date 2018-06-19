MERCED COUNTY

Livingston boy drowns in family's above ground pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 15-month-old Sebastian Ruiz managed to climb into an above ground pool, all while his parents thought he was asleep. (KFSN)

By
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) --
A little boy has died in Livingston after drowning in a family pool.

Police say 15-month-old Sebastian Ruiz managed to climb into an above ground pool all while his parents thought he was asleep.

Sebastian's cousin Alicia Aguilar says, "It happened just like that. No one ever thought something like this would happen. We are all just in a lot of pain. That was the baby of the family."

His cheery smile is what family says they'll miss most.

Livingston Police say the boy and his family were enjoying the pool just a few hours before the tragedy.

Neighbor Lucia Martinez says Sebastian was asleep after swimming. She says Sebastian's mom made sure her son was napping before coming over to her house.

Livingston Police say Sebastian's father was outside washing his car when the child most likely woke up and went towards the pool.

Sgt. Ray Fong of the Livingston Police says Sebastian, "Managed to get out of the back of the house, into the pool, climb the ladder and was found in the pool unresponsive by the parents."

After he was found, Sebastian was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

RELATED: Viral video of 2-year-old climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents

It's a parent's worst fear during the summer months, and officers are asking them to keep an eye on their kids as temperatures warm up.

Sgt. Fong reminds parents, "It is required by law to have some fencing around the pool to prevent these things from happening."

Close friends and family are now pleading for help, collecting money that will go toward putting baby Sebastian to rest.

Sebastian's grandmother Simone Madrigal says, "I do have nine grandchildren, but I think my smiley face was our joy. You'd go, and he'd dance and smile. He was a baby full of happiness."

Police say they're still investigating the incident, and are waiting to get the child's autopsy results from the Stanislaus County Coroner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchild deathLivingston
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News