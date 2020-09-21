Man shot multiple times in Livingston, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot several times in Livingston on Sunday night.
Investigators say they received a call about shots being fired on Johannisburg Drive near Zinfandel around 8:30 pm.
Around the same time, a woman called to report her husband had been shot. Officers found the man in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was flown to a nearby hospital, but his condition has not been released.
A suspect was seen running from the area, but a description has not been provided.
