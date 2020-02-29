deadly shooting

Police release new details about Livingston's first homicide in 5 years

By
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was killed during a triple shooting in Livingston.

The city's first homicide in five years happened around 7.30 on Thursday night at an apartment complex on Balmoral Court.

RELATED: Man killed, 2 others in hospital after shooting in Livingston, victims uncooperative

Officers say 36-year-old Brandon Crane died at the scene. Two other victims were rushed to area hospitals.

One of them has since been released, and the other has undergone multiple surgeries. Crane has a criminal history, including arrests for drug sales and guns, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

"Of the three victims, they were not from here, one was from Merced, one was from Atwater, one was from Winton. They know each other, and so we're looking at that angle and try to piece everything together and who they know and associate with," said Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez.

Authorities are still trying to identify a suspect, but they believe this was an isolated incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livingstondeadly shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in CA shooting: Sources
2 arrested in deadly shooting of 2 Union City boys
Arkansas shooting leaves gunman dead, 2 officers hurt
Texas 16-year-old shot and killed by bully, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man accused of trying to lure Sanger High student into car
Final procession, memorial service held for fallen Porterville firefighters
Additional novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area, officials say
Severely injured woman found on side of Visalia road, police say
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
1 killed, 2 in hospital after shooting in Livingston
Family displaced after fire destroys home in Easton
Show More
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
Man injured in northwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
More TOP STORIES News